Halloween decorations stolen from home two nights in a row

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman’s effort to contribute to the Halloween spirit in her neighborhood has taken a hit after she says her home was targeted by a thief two nights in a row.

Michele Brown loves going all out every October.

“I have four grandkids that come over, and they like to help me decorate,” Brown said.

She says just after midnight last Thursday, an unwelcome visitor made a stop at her house in the 500 block of Adams Avenue in Huntington and stole some of the Halloween decorations outside her home.

The following night, Brown says security video showed a thief returning and stealing more.

She says at least 20 different items were taken.

“It’s just very sad you can’t even put out decorations for the holiday without someone coming on your property and taking stuff that doesn’t belong to them,” she said.

When asked if she has any idea why someone would want to steal orange lights, pumpkins, and ceramic skulls, she said, “I have no idea unless they wanted to use them for their own decorations or they wanted to try to sell them for money. I know it sounds crazy, but people will steal anything these days to get some drugs around this neighborhood.”

She says during the theft, the culprit left behind some items they had brought with them, including a jacket, a phone charger, and body spray.

Brown is sharing images of the thief on social media, with the hope maybe somehow she can get her property back. She’s also open to a trade.

“If they’d bring my stuff back, they can have their jacket and personal belongings back.”

