Herd hoops heads outside

By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With images reminiscent of a video game, the Marshall men’s and women’s basketball teams took over 3rd Avenue to have a blacktop practice in front of many fans in Huntington. During the hour and a half exhibition, both teams had three point shooting contests, the men’s team featured a slam dunk contest and there were skills competitions between the two programs.

Here’s what aired Thursday night on WSAZ Sports.

