Local food bank to attempt world record using cans of food
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are more world records than you might imagine but have you heard of the one spelling a word out of food packages?

That’s the one a local food bank will be attempting to break in just a few weeks using canned around 20,000 cans of food.

“What we’re going to do is we’re going to spell out the word ‘Mountaineers’ on Kanawha Boulevard on November 5th in front of the State Capitol,” Mountain Mission Executive Director John Roberts said.

Roberts said it wasn’t their idea but came from Randy Young, owner of Affiliated Financial Group.

Young said after hearing about a group in Michigan that did this on a smaller scale, he brought the idea to Roberts.

“I said, ‘John, I got this crazy idea,’ ” he said. " I heard it, I’d like to run with it, but I need your blessing and want to make sure you’re OK with it, and I told him what it was. And John said, ‘this is an answer to our prayers because we are really, really low right now in our pantries, they’re getting hit really hard.’ ”

With cans of fruit cocktail and corn in hand, volunteers spent Thursday building out the letter M in ‘Mountaineers’ as a test for Nov. 5.

When that day arrives, Roberts said each letter will be around 15- or 16-feet tall.

“It makes me feel good to be a West Virginian doing something positive for the state and feeding the people that we come in contact with through our programs every day,” Roberts said. “It’s a win-win for the community.”

Roberts said they’re likely going to need around 150 volunteers to break the record and is asking for anyone interested to call Affiliated Financial Group at 304-935-2230.

They are also still looking for interested sponsors.

