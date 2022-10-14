Man accused of rape, other charges involving 12-year-old girl

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from central Ohio was arrested Wednesday on several sexually related charges, including rape, after an incident involving a 12-year-old girl in southeastern Ohio, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Michael Leland Nethers, 61, of Philo, Ohio, faces other charges, including pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Investigators say the Portsmouth Police Department received a report Monday than an underage girl had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cellphone.

The girl met the suspect through social media in October 2021, and he traveled to Scioto County to meet with her, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said he sent the girl nude photos of himself, as well as sexually explicit videos.

Investigators say the girl received medical treatment in Pike County, Ohio, after meeting the suspect.

Deputies with the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a search warrant of Nethers’ home in Philo.

Nethers appeared Thursday in Portsmouth Municipal Court and is being held on $150,000 bond.

