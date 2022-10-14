Man from Braxton County killed in I-79 accident
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened on Interstate 79 in Lewis County.
Troopers were called to the crash on Thursday, October 13 around 1:30 p.m.
Harry Dean, 71, of Sutton, died in the crash after losing control of his car, crossing the median and striking a tractor trailer, according to investigators.
Troopers said Dean died at the scene and a passenger in his car was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators said the driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
