Man facing murder charges following deadly shooting

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday after a shooting that killed another man.

According to West Virginia State Police, Cory Donahue, 30 of Branchland, West Virginia, is accused of firing a single shot from a long gun, hitting Richard Vance, 34 of Branchland.

Troopers report the shooting happened Thursday just after 6:30 p.m. at a home along Sand Gap Road.

Vance was pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital by Healthnet.

Troopers say Donahue was located a short time later on Sand Gap Road. They say he was arrested without incident and charged with murder.

Cory Donahue (Western Regional Jail)
Cory Donahue (Western Regional Jail)(WSAZ)

Further information has not been released.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
If passed, judges will be able to consider public safety when setting someone's bail amount --...
Issue 1 on ballot in Ohio
Man on college football mission takes in Thundering Herd game
Man on college football mission takes in Thundering Herd game
One dead following crash in Putnam County
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17

Latest News

FIRED UP FRIDAY at Wayne High School (4)
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, October 14th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
51st Annual Bob Evans Farm Fest
51st Annual Bob Evans Farm Festival
Emergency crews have responded to a multi-vehicle crash Friday in the westbound lanes of I-64.
Traffic delays on I-64 after chain reaction crash