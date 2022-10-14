MU will be looking for new baseball coach

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After 16 seasons at head coach of Marshall University baseball, Jeff Waggoner has been dismissed according to Athletics Director Christian Spears. WSAZ Sports confirmed the move Thursday night as he said “we made a decision to move on from Coach Waggoner and we wish him well. We will begin a search for a new baseball coach immediately.”

In a press release from the school, AD Spears also stated “the future of Marshall baseball and the experience of our student-athletes, as well as the completion of our new baseball stadium, will continue to be our top priority.”

Waggoner exits as the program leader in games coached with 820. He finishes with a record of 339-478-3.

Waggoner was hired as Marshall’s baseball coach on Aug. 18, 2006.

