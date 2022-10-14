Owners of 900 on Lee announce plans for luxury apartments in Hurricane

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mayor Scott Edwards told WSAZ Friday that a luxury apartment complex will fill the property behind Wendy’s in Hurricane.

Edwards said the company that owns the property, AB Contracting plans to build over 300 apartment units.

Speaking to the owner I am happy Allen Bell chose Hurricane and Putnam County for this new high-end luxury apartment complex. It is needed here with the big growth in Hurricane, we are so happy they chose Hurricane.

The complex will have the feeling of a high-end resort with a long list of amenities including a pool, an outdoor kitchen and fireplaces, pickleball courts, a fitness center, a dog park and more.

AB Contracting owns luxury-style apartment complexes in Morgantown, in Teays Valley and in Charleston where the 900 on Lee complex opened its doors this week.

Edwards said the plans have been confirmed with AB Contracting and are in the early stages of planning. No plans have been submitted to the City of Hurricane yet and the timeline for development will come out in the future.

The complex will feature 1, 2 and 3-bedroom options. The area where the apartments are going to be built was annexed by the City of Hurricane earlier this year.

