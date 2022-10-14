Tony’s fall foliage report

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

It has been quite a week of weather extremes…from the first frost of the season to a brief spell of summer. We even heard some thunder from storms close enough by to delay the Herd’s game on Wednesday.

All this commotion has sped up the change of fall colors on our native hardwood trees. It has Tony Cavalier scrambling to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to pinpointing peak colors.

Tony shares his Bridge Day weekend fall foliage report on Studio 3.

Another hot spot to enjoy this weekend is in the heart of the Zaleski State Forest where Saturday is headlined by “The Lake Hope Fall Walk”. Tony says bring your best hiking shoes as this 3-mile trek navigates the shores of Lake Hope. Afterwards they will serve sassafras tea and cook up some old fashioned beans and cornbread!

Next week is the Shawnee State fall hike just a few miles out of Portsmouth.

