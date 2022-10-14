Traffic delays on I-64 after multi-vehicle crash

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Friday morning commute has come to a crashing halt for drivers traveling along I-64 West.

According to 911 dispatchers, a multi-vehicle crash has happened near the Merrits Creek entrance ramp going westbound.

Both westbound lanes near the ramp have been blocked by emergency crews.

Dispatchers say at least four vehicles were involved in the accident.

Further information has not been released at this time.

