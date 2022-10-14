Troopers investigating deadly shooting in Lincoln County

The incident happened Thursday night in the Branchland area.
The incident happened Thursday night in the Branchland area.(wluc)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in Lincoln County.

Lincoln County 911 dispatchers say the incident happened in the Branchland area.

Troopers confirm a person has died.

We’re working to get more information, including where and when the incident happened.

At this time, we don’t know what led up to the shooting.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
If passed, judges will be able to consider public safety when setting someone's bail amount --...
Issue 1 on ballot in Ohio
Man on college football mission takes in Thundering Herd game
Man on college football mission takes in Thundering Herd game
One dead following crash in Putnam County
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17

Latest News

Hoops in Huntington takes place downtown
Hoops in Huntington takes place downtown
Herd hoops heads outside
Weekend preview looks good
First Warning Forecast
Local food bank to attempt world record using cans of food
Local food bank to attempt world record using cans of food