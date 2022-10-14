Troopers investigating deadly shooting in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in Lincoln County.

Lincoln County 911 dispatchers say the incident happened in the Branchland area.

Troopers confirm a person has died.

We’re working to get more information, including where and when the incident happened.

At this time, we don’t know what led up to the shooting.

