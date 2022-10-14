Waverly man killed in crash

One car was involved in the crash(WTOC)
By Martina Bills
Published: Oct. 14, 2022
PIKE COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in the Mifflin Township area of Pike County.

Troopers said John W. Seymour, 75, of Waverly, was driving westbound on State Route 124 when he drove off the road and hit a tree.

The accident happened just before 9 a.m. on October 14.

Seymour died at a hospital from his injuries, according to investigators.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

