Weekend forecast has ups and downs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The weekend weather aims to please on Saturday for all the big events while disappointing some on Sunday. Sunday will not be a washout but areas south figure to have a few hours of afternoon rain. Figuring out where the seam between dry sunshine and damp, overcast sets up will be a challenge.

Early odds favor a Sunday afternoon Coalfield shower pattern with areas in Ohio and Central WV north of Huntington-Charleston in the dry. Since a 10-20 mile difference in weather is likely we will have to watch Andy and use the WSAZ weather App to fine tune that forecast.

Saturday’s marquee events start in Huntington for the 38th annual Chili-fest. Then there is the Black Walnut Festival and parade in Spencer and the Bob Evans Farm Fest down on the farm at the Homestead.

Saturday’s skies will trend partly sunny and hazy as temperatures start near 50 then rise to the low 70s. The hazy skies will be accompanied by a quickening SW breeze with gusts to 30 miles per hour before noon. Since this is fire season plan on putting off any “legal” burning until we get meaningful!

