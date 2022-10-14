Weekend weather preview

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the middle weekend of October and talk about outdoor fun there are many fall festivals to enjoy. Overall the weather aims to cooperate with those events with cool mornings and mild afternoons to be had from Rio Grande (Bob Evans Farm Fest) to Spencer (Black Walnut Festival) to Chili-fest (Huntington). While a passing shower can grace our presence Saturday night or Sunday the weekend looks mainly dry and comfy for your plans.

Tonight’s partly cloudy skies and a breeze will prevent frost from forming as lows dip down to 40. Friday and Saturday look to feature a “two-pack” of bright days. Highs in the mid 60s Saturday will jump into the low 70s on Saturday before backing away to the mid-60s Sunday when clouds return.

Next week’s weather will be dominated by a chilly fall whirlpool sitting over the Great Lakes and with it comes a week of clouds and cooler than normal temperatures. Nights in the 30s will feature the first snow of the season at ski lodge country.

