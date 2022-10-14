Weekend weather preview

Fall colors change as temperatures warm into weekend
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the middle weekend of October and talk about outdoor fun there are many fall festivals to enjoy. Overall the weather aims to cooperate with those events with cool mornings and mild afternoons to be had from Rio Grande (Bob Evans Farm Fest) to Spencer (Black Walnut Festival) to Chili-fest (Huntington). While a passing shower can grace our presence Saturday night or Sunday the weekend looks mainly dry and comfy for your plans.

Tonight’s partly cloudy skies and a breeze will prevent frost from forming as lows dip down to 40. Friday and Saturday look to feature a “two-pack” of bright days. Highs in the mid 60s Saturday will jump into the low 70s on Saturday before backing away to the mid-60s Sunday when clouds return.

Next week’s weather will be dominated by a chilly fall whirlpool sitting over the Great Lakes and with it comes a week of clouds and cooler than normal temperatures. Nights in the 30s will feature the first snow of the season at ski lodge country.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead following crash in Putnam County
Charleston man claims feral felines making quality of life 'cat-astrophic'
Charleston man claims feral felines making quality of life ‘cat-astrophic’
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
The accident involving a U-Haul vehicle happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 144.
Fiery crash involving U-Haul closes I-77 northbound

Latest News

Fall Foliage update
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, October 13th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast | Passing Showers, Afternoon Improvement
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, October 13th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Tracking and timing squalls
First Warning Forecast