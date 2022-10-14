WVU bounces Baylor

Mountaineers win on last minute field goal
Mountaineers win on last minute field goal(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Mountaineers were the last team to score in a back and forth game against Baylor winning it by a final of 43-40. Teays Valley native Casey Legg hit the game winner with :33 seconds left in the game. Both teams lit it up on the scoreboard as they combined for 83 points and over a 1,000 yards of total offense. The Mountaineers rushed for 217 yards on the ground with Tony Mathis Jr. running for 163 and two touchdowns. Quarterback JT Daniels threw for 283 yards and one touchdown.

The Mountaineers improve to 1-2 in the Big 12 and 3-3 overall with their next game at Texas Tech on October 22nd.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead following crash in Putnam County
Charleston man claims feral felines making quality of life 'cat-astrophic'
Charleston man claims feral felines making quality of life ‘cat-astrophic’
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
The accident involving a U-Haul vehicle happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 144.
Fiery crash involving U-Haul closes I-77 northbound

Latest News

MU will be looking for new baseball coach
Team of the Week | Scott Skyhawks
Team of the Week | Scott Skyhawks
Big 12 logo
WVU picked 9th in Big 12 hoops rankings
Louisiana runs past Marshall in home Sun Belt Opener