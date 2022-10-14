WVU bounces Baylor

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Mountaineers were the last team to score in a back and forth game against Baylor winning it by a final of 43-40. Teays Valley native Casey Legg hit the game winner with :33 seconds left in the game. Both teams lit it up on the scoreboard as they combined for 83 points and over a 1,000 yards of total offense. The Mountaineers rushed for 217 yards on the ground with Tony Mathis Jr. running for 163 and two touchdowns. Quarterback JT Daniels threw for 283 yards and one touchdown.

The Mountaineers improve to 1-2 in the Big 12 and 3-3 overall with their next game at Texas Tech on October 22nd.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.