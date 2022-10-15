First Warning Forecast | Warm October weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In a month in which temperatures have been well below average thus far, this weekend will feel rather pleasant. Saturday looks to be the nicer of the two days as sunshine dominates, while Sunday sees increasing clouds and the opportunity for some showers later in the day. Then, a blast of cold air takes over for much of the week ahead, with several frosty mornings on tap as temperatures fall near or just below the freezing mark.

Saturday morning starts with temperatures warming into the 50s as a southerly breeze has kicked in. A few clouds will pass, but the sky stays mostly sunny overall.

Plenty of sunshine is expected with little to no cloud cover Saturday afternoon. The breeze continues to be stiff, shifting to out of the west. High temperatures range from the mid to upper 60s across Ohio and northern West Virginia, to the low to mid 70s across central and southern West Virginia and all of Kentucky.

The breeze settles Saturday evening after dark, and temperatures drop to the low 50s by midnight.

Saturday night sees a partly cloudy sky with a calm wind. Low temperatures fall to the upper 30s across Ohio and northern West Virginia and low to mid 40s elsewhere.

Sunday starts with a mix of clouds and sun, but clouds increase more throughout the day as a few showers arrive during the afternoon and evening. Rain favors Kentucky and West Virginia. High temperatures rise to near 70 degrees before the rain arrives.

Monday sees a partly cloudy sky with dry conditions. However, temperatures will be much cooler, only rising to the mid 50s for the afternoon.

Tuesday turns chillier yet as high temperatures stay in the upper 40s. A partly cloudy sky is expected with scattered showers also possible.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and dry but still cool with high temperatures in the low 50s.

Thursday and Friday see a mostly sunny sky with highs temperatures in the mid 50s on Thursday then spiking to the mid 60s on Friday.

