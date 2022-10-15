First Warning Forecast | Weekend finishes warm, but cold air lurks

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday turned out to be a fantastic mid-October day as temperatures warmed up nicely courtesy of a gusty westerly breeze under lots of sunshine. On Sunday, temperatures will be warm again, but clouds increase throughout the day, and a few showers cross during the afternoon and evening hours. These showers look to favor mainly Kentucky and West Virginia. For much of the work week, a blast of arctic air surges down, leading to chilled afternoons and even colder nights where widespread frost is likely. Finally by the end of the week and into the weekend do temperatures look to recover under returning sunshine.

The gusty breeze seen throughout the day settles Saturday after sunset, and temperatures drop to the low 50s by midnight under a partly cloudy sky.

Saturday night stays partly cloudy with a calmer wind. Low temperatures fall to the upper 30s across Ohio and northern West Virginia and low to mid 40s elsewhere.

Sunday starts with a mix of clouds and sun, but clouds increase more throughout the day as a few showers arrive during the afternoon and evening. Rain favors Kentucky and West Virginia, especially along and south of I-64. High temperatures rise to near 70 degrees before the rain arrives.

Monday sees a partly cloudy sky with dry conditions. However, temperatures will be much cooler, only rising to the mid 50s for the afternoon.

Widespread freezing temperatures are likely Tuesday morning as lows fall to the upper 20s to low 30s. The afternoon remains quite chilly as high temperatures stay in the upper 40s. A partly cloudy sky is expected with scattered showers also possible.

Wednesday morning low temperatures start in the low to mid 30s; the afternoon will be partly cloudy and dry but still cool with high temperatures in the low 50s.

Freezing temperatures are again likely Thursday morning, while the afternoon sees highs in the mid 50s under a mostly sunny sky.

Sunshine dominates Friday and Saturday with warmer afternoon temperatures. While the morning lows start in the 30s, the afternoon highs will be in the 60s on Friday and near 70 degrees on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.