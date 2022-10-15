Football and fall foliage

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High school football fans who traveled to see their favorite teams play Friday also got to take in the fall foliage.

Christa Robinson, the mother of a Capital player, says it was a scenic drive to the Wolves’ Den, as the Cougars visited Spring Valley.

“Once we got off the interstate into town, you saw the different greens, reds, oranges,” Robinson said. “It was beautiful.”

“It’s pretty nice out here,” Ronald Harris, who was also sitting in the visiting section at Spring Valley Friday night, said. “You can see the different colors of the trees here.”

Vince Porter, also a parent of a Capital player, was more concerned with addressing his appetite.

When asked about the fall colors on the drive from West Virginia’s capital city, Porter said, “I’m just looking for a barbecue.”

