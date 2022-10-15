Game of the Week | Ironton vs. Gallia Academy

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - At a combined 15-1 going into Friday night’s game, Ironton and Gallia Academy have been a lock for the playoffs for some time.

Ironton has been running roughshod over football teams this entire season. They are one of the top four teams in the latest computer rankings, and the Tigers are No. 1 in Region 19. Ironton has been averaging 55 points per game over the past four.

Meanwhile, Gallia Academy was in the ranks of the undefeated until they were upset by Rock Hill last week, handing them their first loss of the season. In the Division 4 computer rankings, the Blue Devils are fifth in Region 15.

For full coverage, tap on the video link with this story.

