School raising money to build ‘Buddy Bench’ for fondly remembered teacher

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elementary teacher in Kanawha County died unexpectedly on Oct. 4.

Rachel Torres was a Pre-K teacher at Sissonville Elementary School for 14 years.

Her sister-in-law and co-worker Melissa Torres said the school is trying to raise money to build a ‘Buddy Bench’ in her honor.

“The best memory to create for her is to encourage, you know, friendship and just that. The outgoingness and just, you know, to be a friend, everybody,” Torres said.

A buddy bench is a place for kids to go and sit when they either need a friend or someone to play with. Both Torres and Rachel’s friend and co-worker Erica Hanna said this kind of bench is something Rachel loved and would want to be a part of.

She just put everyone before her, she loved these kiddos and that’s what I was telling Melissa earlier, like the impact she had on the Sissonville community is insane,” Hanna said. “She’s impacted probably hundreds if not thousands of family members.”

“To be able to have taught beside her for the last seven years and to be able to like just pop in and out of each other’s classroom,” Torres said. “It’s just something that I’m going to cherish.”

On Oct. 24, Sissonville Elementary School is hosting a trunk or treat event where donations will be collected, as well as Nov. 5 at the Fall Festival.

If you would like to donate money to help pay for the buddy bench, there’s a link on the Sissonville Elementary Facebook page.

