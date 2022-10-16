4th ranked Herd falls at home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The fourth ranked Marshall soccer team led in so many categories Saturday night against Old Dominion but trailed in the one that mattered most as the Herd lost 2-1. ODU scored on their first two corner kicks of the game and Marshall’s Gabriel Alves tied it up late in the second half but they got no closer in the match.

In the contest, Marshall led in shots 25-8, shots on goal was 7-5 and had 19 corner kicks as opposed to the Monarch’s three. The Herd is now 7-2-2 and suffered their first Sun Belt conference loss of the year.

They play at Georgia State this coming Wednesday.

