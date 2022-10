HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Huntington Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire broke out in the 1800 block of McVeigh Avenue around 2:45 p.m.

No further information has been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.