First Warning Forecast | Cold air invades this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a warm weekend, a blast of arctic air surges in and hangs out for a majority of the work week. This puts high temperatures in the 40s and 50s and low temperatures near freezing. There is also an outside chance that the region sees its first flakes of the season Tuesday morning, though no accumulation or impacts are expected. Nonetheless, a taste of winter is on the way but will fortunately be replaced by much warmer weather in time for the upcoming weekend.

Showers moving across southern portions of the region Sunday evening begin pushing out after dark. Meanwhile, clouds begin clearing from north to south as temperatures fall to the mid 50s by midnight.

Expect a few clouds Sunday night but a mostly clear sky overall. A light breeze should prevent much if any fog development. Low temperatures fall to the mid 40s.

Monday sees a mostly cloudy sky during the morning hours, followed by a better mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. High temperatures rise to the mid 50s with a stiff westerly breeze.

Tuesday morning temperatures start near the freezing mark in the low to mid 30s. It is also possible that some snowflakes fly Tuesday morning.

For Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will not get out of the 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Scattered rain showers are likely, though some sleet or graupel could mix in.

On Wednesday, expect a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers again. High temperatures reach the low 50s.

Freezing temperatures are likely Thursday morning, while the afternoon sees highs in the mid 50s under a mostly sunny sky.

Sunshine dominates Friday and Saturday with warmer afternoon temperatures: highs will be in the 60s on Friday and near 70 degrees on Saturday.

Sunday stays mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

