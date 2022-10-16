Major changes in latest college football rankings

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tennessee’s win over Alabama caused big changes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 football rankings. The Volunteers jumped from 6th to 3rd while the Crimson Tide dropped to 6th. The top two teams are still Georgia and Ohio State while Kentucky moved up to 19th. The Cats are off this coming weekend and travel to Knoxville on the last Saturday in October. Here’s the full list of top 25 teams.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (31) 7-0 1530 1

2. Ohio St. (17) 6-0 1509 2

3. Tennessee (15) 6-0 1474 6

4. Michigan 7-0 1384 5

5. Clemson 7-0 1336 4

6. Alabama 6-1 1232 3

7. Mississippi 7-0 1173 9

8. TCU 6-0 1166 13

9. UCLA 6-0 1048 11

10. Oregon 5-1 953 12

11. Oklahoma St. 5-1 913 8

12. Southern Cal 6-1 861 7

13. Wake Forest 5-1 790 14

14. Syracuse 6-0 751 18

15. Utah 5-2 715 20

16. Penn St. 5-1 629 10

17. Kansas St. 5-1 599 17

18. Illinois 6-1 433 24

19. Kentucky 5-2 414 22

20. Texas 5-2 368 22

21. Cincinnati 5-1 321 21

22. North Carolina 6-1 210 -

23. NC State 5-2 155 15

24. Mississippi St. 5-2 150 16

25. Tulane 6-1 115 -

Others receiving votes: Purdue 95, LSU 87, UCF 13, South Carolina 13, Kansas 12, Oregon St. 6, James Madison 6, Maryland 5, South Alabama 4, Liberty 2, Arkansas 1, Florida St. 1, Minnesota 1.

