Major changes in latest college football rankings
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tennessee’s win over Alabama caused big changes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 football rankings. The Volunteers jumped from 6th to 3rd while the Crimson Tide dropped to 6th. The top two teams are still Georgia and Ohio State while Kentucky moved up to 19th. The Cats are off this coming weekend and travel to Knoxville on the last Saturday in October. Here’s the full list of top 25 teams.
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (31) 7-0 1530 1
2. Ohio St. (17) 6-0 1509 2
3. Tennessee (15) 6-0 1474 6
4. Michigan 7-0 1384 5
5. Clemson 7-0 1336 4
6. Alabama 6-1 1232 3
7. Mississippi 7-0 1173 9
8. TCU 6-0 1166 13
9. UCLA 6-0 1048 11
10. Oregon 5-1 953 12
11. Oklahoma St. 5-1 913 8
12. Southern Cal 6-1 861 7
13. Wake Forest 5-1 790 14
14. Syracuse 6-0 751 18
15. Utah 5-2 715 20
16. Penn St. 5-1 629 10
17. Kansas St. 5-1 599 17
18. Illinois 6-1 433 24
19. Kentucky 5-2 414 22
20. Texas 5-2 368 22
21. Cincinnati 5-1 321 21
22. North Carolina 6-1 210 -
23. NC State 5-2 155 15
24. Mississippi St. 5-2 150 16
25. Tulane 6-1 115 -
Others receiving votes: Purdue 95, LSU 87, UCF 13, South Carolina 13, Kansas 12, Oregon St. 6, James Madison 6, Maryland 5, South Alabama 4, Liberty 2, Arkansas 1, Florida St. 1, Minnesota 1.
