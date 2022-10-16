Memorial honoring Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis vandalized

Officer Jason Ellis (Source: Bardstown Police Department)
Officer Jason Ellis (Source: Bardstown Police Department)
By Greg Phelps
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The memorial honoring Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis has been vandalized.

A Facebook post from The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says the memorial at Exit 34 on the Bluegrass Parkway was damaged sometime between Sunday, October 9th and Thursday, October 13th.

A metal flag with Ellis’ name and End of Watch date was removed from the rock it was anchored to and thrown to the ground.

Other parts of the memorial were also damaged.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 502-348-1840.

Officer Ellis was shot at the exit back in May of 2013 when he stopped to remove tree branches in the road.

The killer is believed to have been waiting for Ellis and shot him from a hill nearby.

No one has been arrested for Ellis’ murder.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire broke out just before 3:45 p.m. on Satuday.
Firefighters on the scene of a house fire
Argie Jeffers is convicted of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September of 2017.
Man found guilty of killing, dismembering woman
The complex will feature over 300 units.
Owners of 900 on Lee announce plans for luxury apartments in Hurricane
School raising money to build bench for fondly remembered teacher
School raising money to build ‘Buddy Bench’ for fondly remembered teacher
Authorities say a suspected drunken driver slammed into a gas station in L'anse Thursday evening.
Man dies after tractor-trailer slams into gas station, sets it ablaze

Latest News

WSAZ Sunday Evening Forecast - Oct 16
Andy's Sunday Evening Forecast - Oct 16
Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire broke out in the 1800 block of McVeigh Avenue around 2:45 p.m.
Firefigthers battle fire
Zachary Ball
Man arrested in connection with the death of his mother-in-law
generic crash
Multiple injuries reported after crash
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Oct 15
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Oct 15