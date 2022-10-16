Multiple injured in shooting at N.C. college homecoming concert

Two students were shot while fleeing from an altercation at a concert at Livingstone College in...
Two students were shot while fleeing from an altercation at a concert at Livingstone College in North Carolina, according to police.(Emmett Head-WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff, David Whisenant and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An altercation on the campus of a North Carolina college led to two people being shot during a homecoming concert, according to police.

The Salisbury Police Department says officers arrived on the Livingstone College campus around 11 p.m. Saturday night. Officers found two people had been shot and several others had injuries from attempting to flee the scene.

Officials say there is no active threat to the college or the surrounding community.

Livingstone College said the people shot were not students, but members of the community attending the concert. Two Livingstone College students were injured attempting to flee from the altercation.

According to the department, the investigation indicates that there was no exchange of gunfire by those involved in the altercation. Investigators believe a person who is not a student at the college fired one or more shots. Police also say no suspects have been arrested at this time.

“Tragically, gun violence is a reality in every city and town in America. Unfortunately, a homecoming event for our alumni, students and friends turned violent when two members of the local community had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired,” said Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis.

Officials have not specified the extent of the others injured in the incident.

“Our students, alumni and their families did not deserve this. My prayer is that the perpetrators be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law swiftly and decisively,” Davis added.

The Salisbury Police Department is still investigating and encourages anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the department at (704) 638-5333.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
Man dies in fiery crash involving school bus
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Ricky Louie Woody is charged with murder in the death of Lisa Estepp in 1993, prosecutors say.
Man charged in Huntington cold case murder from nearly 30 years ago
15 arrested in drug warrant sweep
15 arrested in drug warrant sweep

Latest News

FILE - In this July 12, 2020 photo, a standing memorial to the people who died aboard the...
Grand jury: New indictment in California dive boat tragedy
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Police: Fan arrested for shooting at neighbor’s house after argument over football game
Police officers stand in formation as they face off with protesters at the entrance of the Los...
Los Angeles Council picks president amid furor over racist comments
Wesley Brownlee was arrested on suspicion of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series...
California man charged in 3 slayings linked to serial killer
President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible