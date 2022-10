MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) -Traffic is backed up Saturday evening after a crash along the Pomeroy-Mason bridge.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the crash happened after 8 p.m.

Multiple people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries.

There’s no word on when the bridge will reopen to traffic.

