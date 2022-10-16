Man arrested in connection with the death of his mother-in-law

Logan County Sheriff Paul D. Clemens said the the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. along...
Logan County Sheriff Paul D. Clemens said the the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. along Huffman Branch Road in Pecks Mill, West Virginia.(Matt Lackritz)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman Saturday evening.

Police say Zachary Curtis Ball, 22, of Stollings, WV, is accused of shooting his mother-in-law Lamanda Lynn Vance, 42.

Logan County Sheriff Paul D. Clemens said the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. along Huffman Branch Road in Pecks Mill, West Virginia.

Deputies later found Ball hiding in a culvert not far from where the shooting happened.

Police say Ball faces a murder charge.

Keep checking the WSAZ app.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire broke out just before 3:45 p.m. on Satuday.
Firefighters on the scene of a house fire
Argie Jeffers is convicted of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September of 2017.
Man found guilty of killing, dismembering woman
The complex will feature over 300 units.
Owners of 900 on Lee announce plans for luxury apartments in Hurricane
School raising money to build bench for fondly remembered teacher
School raising money to build ‘Buddy Bench’ for fondly remembered teacher
Authorities say a suspected drunken driver slammed into a gas station in L'anse Thursday evening.
Man dies after tractor-trailer slams into gas station, sets it ablaze

Latest News

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire broke out in the 1800 block of McVeigh Avenue around 2:45 p.m.
Firefigthers battle fire
generic crash
Multiple injuries reported after crash
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Oct 15
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Oct 15
MU ODU SOCCER