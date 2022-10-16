Man arrested in connection with the death of his mother-in-law

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman Saturday evening.

Police say Zachary Curtis Ball, 22, of Stollings, WV, is accused of shooting his mother-in-law Lamanda Lynn Vance, 42.

Logan County Sheriff Paul D. Clemens said the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. along Huffman Branch Road in Pecks Mill, West Virginia.

Deputies later found Ball hiding in a culvert not far from where the shooting happened.

Police say Ball faces a murder charge.

