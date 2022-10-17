1st AP hoops rankings are released

Kentucky is in 4th spot
Blue squad's Oscar Tshiebwe, left, dunks near White squad's Bryce Hopkins during Kentucky's...
Blue squad's Oscar Tshiebwe, left, dunks near White squad's Bryce Hopkins during Kentucky's NCAA college basketball scrimmage in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first college basketball games are just over two weeks away and the first Associated Press Top 25 rankings came out Monday afternoon.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2021-22 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. North Carolina (47) 0-0 1532 -

2. Gonzaga (12) 0-0 1479 1

3. Houston (1) 0-0 1404 15

4. Kentucky (2) 0-0 1364 7

5. Kansas 0-0 1200 3

5. Baylor 0-0 1200 4

7. Duke 0-0 1168 9

8. UCLA 0-0 1093 11

9. Creighton 0-0 1060 -

10. Arkansas 0-0 1026 17

11. Tennessee 0-0 880 5

12. Texas 0-0 844 25

13. Indiana 0-0 745 -

14. TCU 0-0 735 -

15. Auburn 0-0 623 8

16. Villanova 0-0 578 6

17. Arizona 0-0 543 2

18. Virginia 0-0 462 -

19. San Diego St. 0-0 394 -

20. Alabama 0-0 281 -

21. Oregon 0-0 260 -

22. Michigan 0-0 229 -

23. Illinois 0-0 215 19

24. Dayton 0-0 170 -

25. Texas Tech 0-0 122 12

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 112, UConn 101, Miami 66, Purdue 56, Saint Louis 36, Michigan St. 35, Florida St. 32, Xavier 29, Wyoming 25, Ohio St. 23, Iowa 13, Rutgers 4, Southern Cal 3, Florida 3, Toledo 1, UAB 1, Memphis 1, Virginia Tech 1, Notre Dame 1.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Zachary Ball
Man arrested in connection with the death of his mother-in-law
Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire broke out in the 1800 block of McVeigh Avenue around 2:45 p.m.
Firefigthers battle fire
The fire broke out just before 3:45 p.m. on Satuday.
Firefighters on the scene of a house fire
generic crash
Multiple injuries reported after crash
Visitation and funeral held for Logan firefighter
Visitation and funeral service held for Logan firefighter

Latest News

The Vols rushed the field after the big win.
Major changes in latest college football rankings
MU ODU SOCCER
Marshall drops 1st Sun Belt soccer match of the year
4th ranked Herd falls at home
Football and fall foliage
Football and fall foliage