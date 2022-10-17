Crash closes northbound lanes of Corridor G

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The northbound lanes of Corridor G are closed Monday night after a crash involving three vehicles, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. at the Davis Street exit.

While possible injuries are involved, no one has been transported yet.

There’s no estimate on when the lanes will reopen.

