Crash closes northbound lanes of Corridor G
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The northbound lanes of Corridor G are closed Monday night after a crash involving three vehicles, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. at the Davis Street exit.

While possible injuries are involved, no one has been transported yet.

There’s no estimate on when the lanes will reopen.

