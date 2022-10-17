First Warning Forecast | Stuck in chill for next couple days

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A blast of early-season “arctic” air has invaded the region, keeping temperatures in the 50s Monday afternoon. Temperatures drop to the 30s Monday night as a few locations possibly flirt with freezing, though an increase in cloud cover and light breeze should prevent widespread freezing temperatures. Nonetheless, 30s are plenty cold enough, and Tuesday afternoon’s temperatures will not get out of the 40s as a whirlpool of cold air spins over the Great Lakes, sending clouds and a few light showers/sprinkles down this way. It is also not out of the question to see a few snowflakes fly, mainly near and in the mountains, where Tuesday night into Wednesday morning a fresh light accumulation of snow is likely at ski country, just a week after peak foliage. Fortunately, the chill is replaced by much warmer temperatures that climb steadily from Friday into the weekend.

Clouds continue breaking Monday evening, and the breeze lessens after sunset. Temperatures drop to the upper 30s by midnight.

Expect a mostly clear sky to start Monday night, then increasing clouds later on. Low temperatures drop to the low to mid 30s and may briefly get to freezing across some rural locations before the clouds increase again. A lingering light breeze will also stir the hilltops enough to prevent freezing temperatures there.

Tuesday sees a mostly cloudy sky throughout the day with another stiff westerly breeze. High temperatures only reach the upper 40s. In addition, an isolated shower and/or a few sprinkles are possible throughout the day.

For Wednesday, expect lots of cloud cover to start, followed by increasing sunshine as the day goes on. The breeze persists, and high temperatures only get to the low 50s. Isolated sprinkles/light showers are possible, mainly across northern West Virginia.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures climbing to the upper 50s.

A significant warming trend starts Friday with plenty of sunshine continuing through the start of next week. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 60s. Then, expect afternoon temperatures near 70 degrees on Saturday and in the mid 70s Sunday and Monday.

