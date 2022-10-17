Man charged in Huntington cold case murder from nearly 30 years ago

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been indicted in a Huntington cold case murder investigation dating back nearly 30 years, the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.

Ricky Louie Woody, 59, is charged with murder in the death of Lisa Estepp in 1993, prosecutors say.

Woody is currently in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility in Montana, investigators say.

In March 1993, the body of Estepp, who also was known as Lisa Martinez, was found in 4 1/2 Alley. Police say she had been beaten and shot to death.

According to information from the Yellowstone Detention Facility, Woody is being held on several felony charges, including being a fugitive from justice and assault with a weapon. His bond there is $50,000.

