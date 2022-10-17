Man killed in Preston County crash

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man was killed in a crash in Preston County on Friday.

The crash happened on WV Route 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road, according to West Virginia State Police.

40-year-old Joel L. Rugg, of Markleysburg, Pennsylvania, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, authorities said.

An investigation into the crash remains active and ongoing.

