Marshall picked 6th in Sun Belt men’s hoops

Marshall men's and women's basketball teams took over 3rd Avenue Thursday evening.
By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s basketball team was selected 6th in the Sun Belt preseason coaches poll released Monday afternoon by the league. Taevion Kinsey was named to the All Sun Belt first team while Andrew Taylor made the third team. The Herd has two exhibition games against the University of Charleston and UPike at the Henderson with the regular season starting November 7th at Queens University in Charlotte.

2022-23 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Louisiana - 190 (10)

2. Texas State - 162 (1)

3. South Alabama - 150 (1)

4. James Madison - 149 (1)

5. Georgia State - 127 (1)

6. Marshall - 1227. App State - 120

8. Coastal Carolina - 100

9. Old Dominion - 93

10. Troy - 76

11. Georgia Southern - 69

12. Arkansas State - 48

13. Southern Miss - 34

14. ULM – 30

2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason AwardsPreseason Player of the YearJordan Brown, Louisiana (JR | F | Roseville, Calif.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt First TeamJordan Brown, Louisiana (JR | F | Roseville, Calif.)Mason Harrell, Texas State (SR | G | Midwest City, Okla.)Taevion Kinsey, Marshall (SR | G | Columbus, Ohio)Vado Morse, James Madison (R-SR | G | Suitland, Md.)Kevin Samuel, South Alabama (GR | C | Codrington Village, Barbuda)Preseason All-Sun Belt

Second TeamDonovan Gregory, App State (SR | F | Charlotte, N.C.)Felipe Haase, Southern Miss (GR | F | Osorno, Chile)Kobe Julien, Louisiana (R-SO | F | Baton Rouge, La.)Essam Mostafa, Coastal Carolina (R-JR | C | Cairo, Egypt)Greg Parham II, South Alabama (GR | G | Richmond, Va.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt Third TeamKamdyn Curfman, Marshall (JR | G | North Bethesda, Md.)Caleb Fields, Arkansas State (JR | G | Lewisburg, Tenn.)Nika Metskhvarishvili, ULM (JR | F | Tbilisi, Georgia)Andrew Taylor, Marshall (R-JR | G | Corbin, Ky.)Zay Williams, Troy (SR | F | Birmingham, Ala.)

