Residents react to Hurricane luxury development announcement

Residents react to luxury apartment plans for Hurricane
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not much looks the same for John Goodwin who lives near Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. The busyness does not bother Goodwin who has lived nearby for 16 years.

“They are popping up everywhere. Homes, they are doing a lot of repairs and putting up businesses right down here,” Goodwin said. “I guess I am an old country boy from the country and I like the city.”

When he heard another development would add more than 300 apartment units to the area, he was not surprised.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said the development owned by AB Contracting would not be just any apartments. Edwards said the complex will feel like a resort with one, two and three bedroom options.

“It’ll be busier but maybe they can make the roads bigger,” Goodwin said.

The complex will be along Pointe Drive past the Wendy’s, and the land where the apartments will be was annexed by the city of Hurricane earlier this year.

Edwards said more information about the plans will be released in the coming months.

