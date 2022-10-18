Fire destroys apartment; damages business below unit

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton Fire Chief Mike Mahlmeister wasn’t working when the call for a structure fire came in late Sunday night. While most were winding down for the night around 9:30 p.m., Chief Mahlmeister quickly got dressed and headed for the corner of Third and Walnut streets in Ironton.

“When you leave the station, as close as that fire was, you could see something from here,” Mahlmeister said.

Flames engulfed the inside of an apartment above Boomer’s. After firefighters were able to gain entry into the building, the fire was extinguished rather quickly.

“It started close to a stove. I believe there may have been a small heater in that area. When it comes to that, anything can happen,” Mahlmeister said.

Chief Mahlmeister said no one was inside the unit that caught fire and nobody in the building was hurt. However, the damage was widespread.

“The apartment is pretty much destroyed and the apartment across the hall has quite a bit of smoke damage,” he said..

Below the apartment, Boomer’s sustained extensive water damage.

“Not a good situation but we were able to salvage some stuff out of there for them; the ATM machine and the registers that had some cash in them. There is also a live band that plays in there and we were able to salvage and protect their equipment,” Mahlmeister said.

The fire chief says Boomer’s will likely have to remain closed until the damage can be assessed and repaired. As for the fire itself, he says crews were lucky that it didn’t spread to additional areas of the building.

