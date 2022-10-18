First Warning Forecast | Taste of winter is here for now

Much warmer temperatures are still in store by the weekend.
Forecast on October 18, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Oct. 18, 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The much-advertised cold blast is here. Tuesday afternoon’s temperatures were the coldest ever for October 18 (46 degrees in Huntington, 44 degrees in Charleston) due to thick cloud cover, a gusty westerly wind, and occasional showers or sprinkles. The wintry feel persists Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, where flurries may fly across northern parts of the region and light snow will accumulate in the mountains. On Wednesday, the sky begins clearing from west to east during the afternoon, but it is this clearer sky that sets the stage for a widespread frost and freeze Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Therefore, it really is not until Thursday afternoon and especially Friday when the warming trend begins and temperatures pick up where they left off this past weekend.

Mostly cloudy conditions persist Tuesday evening with a pesky breeze as well. At any point in time the sky can spit out a light shower or a few sprinkles. Temperatures fall to near 40 degrees by midnight.

Tuesday night sees a mostly cloudy sky across central and northern parts of the region, while clouds can break more across southern zones. It is these southern locations, namely, southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia, where temperatures will get down to freezing. Farther north, low temperatures level out in the mid 30s with flurries to fly, primarily north of I-64 and near the mountains. In the higher elevations, snow will accumulate as much as 1 to 3 inches at ski country.

Wednesday morning starts with plenty of cloud cover and lingering flurries/sprinkles, mainly across northern West Virginia and in the mountains. For the afternoon, precipitation tapers, and the sky begins clearing from west to east. Therefore, Kentucky and Ohio will be the first to see sunshine, followed by West Virginia. This means high temperatures rise to the mid 50s west but stay in the upper 40s farther east where the clouds take longer to break. For yet another day, a stiff westerly breeze is expected.

A widespread frost and freeze is looking likely Thursday morning as the sky is clear and winds are light. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 20s to low 30s. Thursday afternoon sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Despite some passing clouds, especially early in the day, Friday stays mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

The weekend is still looking mighty nice. Both Saturday and Sunday see an abundance of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Monday and Tuesday stay mostly sunny and warm with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

