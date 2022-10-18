Huntington city officials in planning phase of Smart Cities Initiative

Huntington city officials in planning phase of Smart Cities Initiative
Huntington city officials in planning phase of Smart Cities Initiative(MGN)
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington city officials are in the planning phase of the new “Smart City” project.

City council approved a governing board to oversee the work.

Founded as an industrial city, there is a lot about Huntington city officials are hoping to upgrade.

“We want to lay 183 miles of fiber throughout the entire city, which will completely blanket the city in fiber-optic cable,” said project manager Cory Dennison.

Dennison calls it a high-speed backbone to make Huntington a Smart City.

“Fiber broadband internet is something this city needs,” Dennison said. “One thing we all learned from the COVID pandemic was that we didn’t have enough internet.”

The goal is faster internet and lower internet bills, but Smart City isn’t just about online efficiency.

The federal project includes plans to add sensors throughout the city to gather general data.

“Whether it be fleet management sensors, flood mitigation sensors, crime sensors, you could have thousands, tens of thousands of sensors throughout the city,” Dennison said. “You can take that information and run your city more efficiently.”

While in the planning phase, officials have found their options for data-gathering are almost limitless.

“We’re trying to identify what sorts of data do we as a city want to have regular access to, and how will we use that to make our city better,” Dennison said.

He said Huntington residents could expect to see some subtle changes over the next two years, like sensors on traffic lights or fire trucks.

“The city of Huntington was founded as a leader in the Industrial Revolution in our region, and we want to now be a leader in the digital age,” he said.

Officials are now in the process of requesting federal funding to make headway on the project.

They have an application and proposal due at the end of November.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
One dead after truck, school bus collide in Mingo County
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Ricky Louie Woody is charged with murder in the death of Lisa Estepp in 1993, prosecutors say.
Man charged in Huntington cold case murder from nearly 30 years ago
15 arrested in drug warrant sweep
15 arrested in drug warrant sweep

Latest News

Ricky Louie Woody is charged with murder in the death of Lisa Estepp in 1993, prosecutors say.
30-year-old cold case solved; man charged in connection with 1993 murder
Problem solving gadgets
Problem solving gadgets
Travel destinations for fall
Travel destinations for fall
Problem solving gadgets
Problem solving gadgets