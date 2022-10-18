Kentucky School Report Card data released

Generic photo.
Generic photo.(Associated Press)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) released annual School Report Card data from the 2021-2022 academic year on Tuesday, as required by statute and under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.

Assessments were fully administered to more than 383,000 students in grades 3 through 8 and 10 through 11 during the spring of 2022. Accountability and federal statuses – such as Comprehensive School Improvement and Targeted School Improvement – are being reported for the first time since 2019.

Dr. Jason E. Glass, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education, said Kentucky’s results are consistent with what other states are experiencing.

“There will be no quick fix for the challenges our students endured during the pandemic,” Glass said. “It will take time and resources.”

Kentucky has received more than $2 billion in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act to help accelerate learning and get additional support to districts and the students who need it the most.

Glass said helping students recover and thrive will take collective action, dedication, and resources from local, state and federal partners. He added, “It’s important for all of us to use this data responsibly to help inform parents and families about their student’s schools and to allow local leaders to target resources to communities and schools that need them most.”

This year’s assessment and accountability report cannot be directly compared to previous years due to significant changes in the assessment and accountability systems. Beginning this year, Kentucky’s 2022 School Report Card will feature the state’s new color-coded accountability system, which was previously a five-star system. Using data from the 2021-2022 school year, the accountability system provides a color-coded rating for all schools at each level (elementary, middle, high) ranging from red (lowest) to blue (highest). Districts and the state receive a separate color-coded rating for each level of schools (elementary, middle, high). Kentucky’s Senate Bill (SB) 158 (2020) made significant changes to the statewide accountability system, including:

● Performance based on a combination of academic and school quality indicators and measures, known as “state indicators;”

● Requirements that a school’s indicators, overall performance status and changes be displayed on an online colored dashboard;

● Requirements that state indicators be evaluated on “status” and “change,” and defines the terms.

WSAZ found a majority of districts fell within the lower overall performance rating.

To check where your child’s district ranks, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Ricky Louie Woody is charged with murder in the death of Lisa Estepp in 1993, prosecutors say.
Man charged in Huntington cold case murder from nearly 30 years ago
Zachary Ball
Man arrested in connection with the death of his mother-in-law
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year
The incident happened Monday morning around &:30 in the Belo area, officials say.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA | Mingo Co. Sheriff searching for driver captured passing school bus

Latest News

Water quality debated at fiery Milton City Council meeting
Heated debate erupts over Milton’s water at special City Council meeting
WSAZ Monday Night Forecast - Oct 17
Andy's Monday Night Forecast - Oct 17
Water quality debated at fiery Milton City Council meeting
Water quality debated at fiery Milton City Council meeting
15 arrested in drug warrant sweep
15 arrested in drug warrant sweep