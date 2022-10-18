Kentucky School Report Card data released

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) released annual School Report Card data from the 2021-2022 academic year on Tuesday, as required by statute and under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.

Assessments were fully administered to more than 383,000 students in grades 3 through 8 and 10 through 11 during the spring of 2022. Accountability and federal statuses – such as Comprehensive School Improvement and Targeted School Improvement – are being reported for the first time since 2019.

Dr. Jason E. Glass, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education, said Kentucky’s results are consistent with what other states are experiencing.

“There will be no quick fix for the challenges our students endured during the pandemic,” Glass said. “It will take time and resources.”

Kentucky has received more than $2 billion in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act to help accelerate learning and get additional support to districts and the students who need it the most.

Glass said helping students recover and thrive will take collective action, dedication, and resources from local, state and federal partners. He added, “It’s important for all of us to use this data responsibly to help inform parents and families about their student’s schools and to allow local leaders to target resources to communities and schools that need them most.”

This year’s assessment and accountability report cannot be directly compared to previous years due to significant changes in the assessment and accountability systems. Beginning this year, Kentucky’s 2022 School Report Card will feature the state’s new color-coded accountability system, which was previously a five-star system. Using data from the 2021-2022 school year, the accountability system provides a color-coded rating for all schools at each level (elementary, middle, high) ranging from red (lowest) to blue (highest). Districts and the state receive a separate color-coded rating for each level of schools (elementary, middle, high). Kentucky’s Senate Bill (SB) 158 (2020) made significant changes to the statewide accountability system, including:

● Performance based on a combination of academic and school quality indicators and measures, known as “state indicators;”

● Requirements that a school’s indicators, overall performance status and changes be displayed on an online colored dashboard;

● Requirements that state indicators be evaluated on “status” and “change,” and defines the terms.

WSAZ found a majority of districts fell within the lower overall performance rating.

