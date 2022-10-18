Multiple vehicle accident causes problem on roadway

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A four-vehicle accident is causing problems along I-64 this morning.

The accident occurred in the eastbound lanes of the Rocky Step overpass near mile marker 43.

No injuries have been reported.

Road crews are headed to the scene.

Drivers should expect delays when traveling in that area.

