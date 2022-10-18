Person injured in Huntington shooting
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in Huntington left one person injured.
Officers were called to the 500 block of Buffington Street in the Guyandotte area just after 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators said shots were fire from one vehicle into another.
The victim was not found at the scene and arrived at a local hospital for treatment a short time later.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
