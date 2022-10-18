Person injured in Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in Huntington left one person injured.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Buffington Street in the Guyandotte area just after 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said shots were fire from one vehicle into another.

The victim was not found at the scene and arrived at a local hospital for treatment a short time later.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

