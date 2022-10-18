Queen of Clean | Lemon degreaser
LEMON DEGREASER
Making an effective natural degreaser using lemon.
How to:
1. Combine the following in an appropriate size bowl and stir well
2. 2 Cups water
3. 2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice or bottled lemon juice
4. ½ Teaspoon Dr. Bronner’s Castile Soap or other liquid castile soap
5. 1 Tablespoon Baking Soda
6. Pour the ingredients into a 24oz or larger labeled spray bottle. Label the bottle
7. Shake well before each use
8. TO USE: Spray the surface and wipe with a microfiber cloth or paper towels
9. USE THIS ON: All hard surfaces except wood. Stores up to 6 months
Warnings & Cautions:
NOT for use on WOOD
Why it Works:
Lemon helps to break down grease and baking soda works to remove it without scratching
Linda Says:
For heavy grease spray and let sit 5 - 10 minutes. Then respray and wipe. Repeat if needed.
For More information: QueenOfClean.com
