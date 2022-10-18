Queen of Clean | Lemon degreaser

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

LEMON DEGREASER

Making an effective natural degreaser using lemon.

How to:

1. Combine the following in an appropriate size bowl and stir well

2. 2 Cups water

3. 2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice or bottled lemon juice

4. ½ Teaspoon Dr. Bronner’s Castile Soap or other liquid castile soap

5. 1 Tablespoon Baking Soda

6. Pour the ingredients into a 24oz or larger labeled spray bottle. Label the bottle

7. Shake well before each use

8. TO USE: Spray the surface and wipe with a microfiber cloth or paper towels

9. USE THIS ON: All hard surfaces except wood. Stores up to 6 months

Warnings & Cautions:

NOT for use on WOOD

Why it Works:

Lemon helps to break down grease and baking soda works to remove it without scratching

Linda Says:

For heavy grease spray and let sit 5 - 10 minutes. Then respray and wipe. Repeat if needed.

For More information: QueenOfClean.com

