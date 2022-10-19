Body found following camper fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body was found Wednesday inside a fifth-wheel camper that was destroyed by fire, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said.

Investigators say the fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Okey L. Patteston Road (state Route 612) in the Oak Hill area.

The camper was engulfed when crews arrived.

The human remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the person’s identification and cause of death.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is also involved with the investigation, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through its Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.” Tips also can be provided to the Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

