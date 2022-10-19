Charleston EMS celebrates 50 years with unveiling of new ambulance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Charleston and Charleston Fire Department (CFD) today celebrated 50 years of Emergency Medical Services in the Capital City with the unveiling of an anniversary ambulance.

The ambulance was painted the original colors of the Charleston Emergency Ambulance Service (CEAS) ambulances, orange and white.

The anniversary ambulance will be assigned to Fire Station #1 on the East End.

The CEAS was founded June 5, 1972 by Charleston City Council and Mayor Hutchinson. The first ambulances were placed in service in August 1972. In 1996 the City merged the CEAS with the CFD. Today, the CFD is 169 personnel strong and operates five Advanced Life Support ambulances with eight Advanced Life Support fire engines.

“This new ambulance will not only help our first responders better serve our community, but it will also honor the hard work and passion of those who helped to build and grow our EMS operations in our Capital City throughout the past 50 years,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

“The Charleston Fire Department prides itself on its history, and it’s commitment to the health and safety of our citizens,” said Captain David Hodges, Director of EMS Operations. “Let this commemorative ambulance stand as a reminder to the citizens and visitors of Charleston, that our fire department always stands ready to serve.”

