Charleston EMS celebrates 50 years with unveiling of new ambulance

The anniversary ambulance will be assigned to Fire Station #1 on the East End.
The anniversary ambulance will be assigned to Fire Station #1 on the East End.(City of Charleston)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Charleston and Charleston Fire Department (CFD) today celebrated 50 years of Emergency Medical Services in the Capital City with the unveiling of an anniversary ambulance.

The ambulance was painted the original colors of the Charleston Emergency Ambulance Service (CEAS) ambulances, orange and white.

The anniversary ambulance will be assigned to Fire Station #1 on the East End.

The CEAS was founded June 5, 1972 by Charleston City Council and Mayor Hutchinson. The first ambulances were placed in service in August 1972. In 1996 the City merged the CEAS with the CFD. Today, the CFD is 169 personnel strong and operates five Advanced Life Support ambulances with eight Advanced Life Support fire engines.

“This new ambulance will not only help our first responders better serve our community, but it will also honor the hard work and passion of those who helped to build and grow our EMS operations in our Capital City throughout the past 50 years,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

“The Charleston Fire Department prides itself on its history, and it’s commitment to the health and safety of our citizens,” said Captain David Hodges, Director of EMS Operations. “Let this commemorative ambulance stand as a reminder to the citizens and visitors of Charleston, that our fire department always stands ready to serve.”

The anniversary ambulance will be assigned to Fire Station #1 on the East End.
The anniversary ambulance will be assigned to Fire Station #1 on the East End.(City of Charleston)
Charleston EMS
Charleston EMS(WSAZ)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
Man dies in fiery crash involving school bus
15 arrested in drug warrant sweep
15 arrested in drug warrant sweep
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Traffic accident (MGN)
Multiple vehicle accident causes problem on roadway
2 killed when small plane crashes into Ohio car dealership

Latest News

Pigeon Forge Winterfest celebrating 33 years
Pigeon Forge Winterfest celebrating 33 years
National Pasta Month
National Pasta Month
Breast Cancer Awareness Month with King's Daughters Medical Center
Breast Cancer Awareness Month with King’s Daughters Medical Center
Plexaderm
Plexaderm
Special advisor for Marshall University baseball program hired