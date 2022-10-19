HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is the leading national non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to understanding and preventing suicide through education, advocacy, research, and supporting those affected by suicide.

Charity Navigator gives them 4 stars, they are almost entirely run by volunteers, and approximately 80% of donated funds are spent on programs, research, etc. relative to overhead.

There are Chapters in all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico.

Click here for more information.

Charleston Out of the Darkness Community Walk

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.