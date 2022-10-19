Charleston Out of the Darkness Community Walk

Charleston Out of the Darkness Community Walk
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is the leading national non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to understanding and preventing suicide through education, advocacy, research, and supporting those affected by suicide.

Charity Navigator gives them 4 stars, they are almost entirely run by volunteers, and approximately 80% of donated funds are spent on programs, research, etc. relative to overhead.

There are Chapters in all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico.

