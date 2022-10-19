Fall fun with Braley Care Homes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From Halloween to Christmas, the next few months are filled with fun events.

Chris Braley, owner of Braley Care Homes, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can make the holidays more special for your loved ones with dementia.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.