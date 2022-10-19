Fire damages home, claims two pets

Huntington firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the 700 block of 10th Avenue.
Huntington firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the 700 block of 10th Avenue.(WSAZ/Raegan Williams)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire damaged a home Tuesday evening and claimed the lives of two pets, Huntington firefighters say.

The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 10th Avenue.

Firefighters say the fire was called in by someone driving past. They say it started in a basement apartment.

While no one was home at the time, a dog and a cat died during the incident.

The cause is unknown now.

