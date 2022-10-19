Gas station robbery caught on camera

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CATLETTSBURG, Ky (WSAZ) – Police are searching for a person accused of robbing a gas station Wednesday morning.

Officials say the suspected robbery happened around 9 a.m. at America’s Quick Mart in Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

Surveillance video shows a masked person walk up to the cashier, tell the woman to get back and begin taking money out of the cash register.

Officials say the person got away with $600.

Catlettsburg Police responded to the scene.

The manager of the convenience store tells WSAZ.com another convenience store under the same ownership was robbed about two weeks ago. The manager tells WSAZ.com the person responsible for that robbery was caught.

Officials say the suspected robbery happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday.(WSAZ)

