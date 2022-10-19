Graf Dental Surgery offers free dental procedure to bring new smile to a veteran

Graf Dental Surgery is giving away a Full Mouth Rehabilitation, or All-on-X procedure, valued up to $50,000 -- free of charge to a veteran.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - When it comes to the men and women who fought for our country, we can’t thank them enough for their sacrifices.

So, to help give back, Graf Dental Surgery in Wheelersburg, Ohio, is giving one veteran a brand new smile free of charge.

“We’re taking years and years of problems and in a single day, we’re putting our patients to sleep, we’re removing teeth, replacing implants, and they’re leaving with something like a brand new smile,” Dr. Thomas Graf said.

To nominate a veteran you think could benefit from this free dental surgery, here’s what you have to do:

  1. Like and share the announcement post on Graf Dental Surgery’s Facebook page.
  2. Send a detailed letter and/or video with the veteran’s story and how this opportunity would change their life to office@graf.dental
  3. Ask them to submit a virtual consultation here.

Veterans are welcomed to nominate themselves as well.

Submissions will be accepted until Friday, Nov. 4, and the winner will be announced on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11.

