HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Charlie Brown Superstar’s Joyful Noise will be at The Loud at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 21st with El Dorodo, Crownover, Appalachiatari, John Haywood & Jesse Wells, hosted by Casey Campbell.

Tickets are $10 now at theloudwv.com and $15 the day of show.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.